ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,662.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $470,252.80 and $96,662.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

