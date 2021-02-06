Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.