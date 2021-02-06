Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

