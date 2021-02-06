Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

