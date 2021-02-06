ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

