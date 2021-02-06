Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

