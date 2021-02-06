Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

