Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.