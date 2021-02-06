Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

