Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $49.54 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.