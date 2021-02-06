China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Trading Up 620%

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was up 620% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 62,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 30,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

China Networks International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

