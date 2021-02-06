China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Overseas Land & Investment from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

