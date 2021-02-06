Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.64 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Chromia has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

