Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0406

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 24% against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

