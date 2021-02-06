Chronologic Trading Up 17% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $104,060.85 and $272.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.