Chronologic Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $102,359.98 and approximately $267.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

