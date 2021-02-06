Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.