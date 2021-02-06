Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 1,577,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,136 shares of company stock worth $4,712,462. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

