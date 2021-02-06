Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,136 shares of company stock worth $4,712,462 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.