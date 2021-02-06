CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIFAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

