CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 1,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.34.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

