Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 7th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $44,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

