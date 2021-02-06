Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $203.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

