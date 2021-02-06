Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. 495,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

