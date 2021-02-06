Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

