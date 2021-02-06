Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CRUS opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

