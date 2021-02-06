Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $130,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

