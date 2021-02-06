Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

