Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 23,382 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

