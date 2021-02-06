Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $98,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

