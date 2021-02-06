City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce $40.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.91 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 83,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 28.6% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

