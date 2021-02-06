Civic (CVC) Price Up 54.2% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $160.19 million and $263.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.01178139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.06494737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

