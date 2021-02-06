Civitas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,783.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 380.3% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $234,101.34 and $1,783.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,936,552 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.