Claybrook Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. 384,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $107.50.

