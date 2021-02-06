Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Global X Internet of Things ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. 60,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

