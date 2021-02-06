Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $63.60. 9,170,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,300,502. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

