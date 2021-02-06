Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

APD traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $253.15. 3,167,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.