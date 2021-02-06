Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,569 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 624.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11,933.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 19,479 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

