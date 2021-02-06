Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 22,929 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $96.65. 975,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.