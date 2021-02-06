Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 32,311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

