Claybrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.