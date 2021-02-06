Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:CLH opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

