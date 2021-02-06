ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,852 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $17.11 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.