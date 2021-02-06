CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,974.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $14,974.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00018792 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,584,404 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

