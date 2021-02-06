CloakCoin Price Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $14,105.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00018760 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,584,174 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

