CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Major Shareholder Sells $41,370.00 in Stock

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $41,370.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
