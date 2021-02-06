CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Major Shareholder Sells $41,370.00 in Stock

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $41,370.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

