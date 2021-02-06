CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

