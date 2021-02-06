CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

