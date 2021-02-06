Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CCEP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 952,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,955. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

