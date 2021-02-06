Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.67 ($31.84).
CCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
In other Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders bought 524 shares of company stock worth $1,220,151 over the last quarter.
About Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.