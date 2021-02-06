Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.67 ($31.84).

CCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

In other Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders bought 524 shares of company stock worth $1,220,151 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,261 ($29.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,324.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,124.41. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

About Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.